Rival Koreas' generals discuss easing military confrontation

Associated Press
Generals from the rival Koreas met today at their shared border for talks meant to ease a decades-long military standoff, Seoul officials said. The meeting comes days after North Korea returned the reported remains of U.S. war dead, the most recent sign of blossoming diplomacy after last year's threats of war.

The general-level officers were discussing ways to implement April's inter-Korean summit agreements on non-nuclear military issues, but no huge announcement is expected from the talks at the border village of Panmunjom.

Some experts say South Korea can't agree on any drastic measures to reduce animosity unless the North takes serious nuclear disarmament steps.

During the April 27 summit, the leaders of the Koreas agreed to disarm a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom, work to prevent accidental clashes along their disputed sea boundary and halt all hostile acts. Since then, the Koreas dismantled their frontline propaganda loudspeakers, restored a military hotline and held their first general-level talks since 2007.

Today is the second meeting of its kind since the summit. The generals will likely discuss dropping the number of military guards at Panmunjom, withdrawing heavy weapons from the area and pulling some army guard posts away from the Demilitarized Zone, a buffer zone that separates the two countries.

They may also talk about ways to make sure their fishermen peacefully operate along the Korean sea boundary, the site of several bloody naval skirmishes in recent years.

The Defense Ministry won't discuss any detailed agenda for the talks.

The meeting began with an amicable manner with delegates from both countries saying they're expecting to produce meaningful outcome.

Chief North Korean delegate Lt. Gen. An Ik San said he feels a "sense of mission" to contribute to peace and co-prosperity between the Koreas. His South Korean counterpart Maj. Gen. Kim Do Gyun said he's confident the talks would produce "achievements that South and North Korea and the international community want," according to South Korean media pool reports from the venue.

The meeting comes four days after North Korea returned what were said to be dozens of remains of American soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War, something that leader Kim Jong Un promised during a June summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump thanked Kim for "fulfilling a promise" to send back U.S. remains and said it was a step in the right direction following their summit.

During the Singapore meeting, Kim also committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula while Trump promised to provide him with security assurances. But there have been worries that North Korea hasn't since taken any serious disarmament measures.

The North suspended its missile and nuclear tests and shut down its nuclear test site, and recent satellite photos indicated the country had also begun dismantling key facilities at its main rocket launch site.

But many foreign experts say those were not enough to prove it's serious about its disarmament commitment, saying the North must first submit a list of nuclear assets to be dismantled.

As a reward for returning the U.S. war dead, North Korea may demand that the United States agree on a declaration to end the Korean War as a U.S. security guarantee. That issue could be discussed at today's meeting, according to analyst Cho Han Bum at Seoul's Korea Institute for National Unification.

The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. North Korea has long argued its nukes are aimed at coping with U.S. military threats, saying it wants to sign a peace treaty with the United States to formally end the war. That could then allow the North to demand the pullout of 28,500 U.S. troops deployed in South Korea.

Ah, the North Korean delegate, mentioned a South Korean media report that North Korea would ask South Korea to pressure the United States to jointly declare the war's end.

"Before determining whether that (report) is accurate, I realize that the entire people in North and South Korea think highly of our meeting."

North Korean Lt. Gen. An Ik San, center left, shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun upon his arrival at the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Generals from the rival Koreas met Tuesday at their shared border for talks meant to ease a decades-long military standoff, Seoul officials said. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
North Korean Lt. Gen. An Ik San, center left, shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun upon his arrival at the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Source: Associated Press
Watch: Bizarre moment couple smuggle shark out of US aquarium in a pram

Associated Press
A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive, and investigators say a person confessed to the deed.

Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say the person in custody was charged Monday night (local time).

Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Surveillance video had shown two men and a woman sneaking the 2-to-3-foot-long grey horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller Saturday afternoon and placed in a pickup truck for the getaway.

Salvaggio says the truck used in the heist was recovered Monday evening.

The grey horn shark has since been returned after CCTV footage caught them in the act. Source: San Antonio Aquarium
Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

Expat claims Great Walk fees a 'money grab from tourists', complains to Human Rights Commission

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Meriton fined $3m for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments

AAP
Property giant Meriton has been ordered to pay $A3 million ($NZ3.26 million) for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments, in breach of consumer law.

Meriton was found by Australia's Federal Court to have withheld from the travel website the emails of guests who had complained or had a negative experience between November 2014 and October 2015.

In other cases, the property manager added the letters "MSA" to email addresses, ensuring they were invalid and guests were not prompted by TripAdvisor to leave a review.

Justice Mark Moshinsky today ordered Meriton to pay $3 million for breaching consumer law, after finding it engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct late last year.

"This conduct created a more positive or favourable impression of the quality and amenity of Meriton's serviced apartments, and had the effect of reducing, in the minds of consumers, awareness of the prevalence of service disruptions at Meriton's properties," the court order read.

Meriton was also banned for three years from selecting, filtering or limiting guest email addresses supplied to TripAdvisor without the person's consent.

It will also have to set up a program to train employees about their responsibilities under consumer law.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Meriton to court over the issue and said potential customers deserved to see the full picture when deciding where to book.

"Meriton's management directed staff to engage in 'masking' to stop potentially negative reviews from appearing on TripAdvisor," Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement.

"This gave the impression Meriton accommodation was of a higher standard than otherwise may have been the case."

Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the TripAdvisor App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a Renault car. TripAdvisor is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel-related content.
TripAdvisor app (file picture). Source: istock.com
