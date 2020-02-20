'RIP you beautiful souls' - mum and three kids set on fire by father remembered by those that loved them

A mother and her three children killed after being set alight on a school run in Brisbane are being remembered as beautiful souls taken in the worst possible way.



Hannah Baxter died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital overnight after being doused in petrol and set alight by her estranged husband and father of her children, Rowan Baxter.



The children Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3, died in the car after it burst into flames on the quiet suburban street in Camp Hill in Brisbane's east.



Rowan Baxter died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds, police say.



Hannah was taking her children to school from her parent's home when Rowan jumped into the car's passenger seat, according to media reports.



The car made it to nearby Raven St where one witness said Ms Baxter had run from the car screaming "he's poured petrol on me" before flames erupted.



Yesterday, Queensland Police said it was too early to say if it was a murder- suicide or an accident.



Hannah's brother, Nat Clarke, has posted a tribute to his sister and her three children.



He said Hannah had been looking forward to a great year.



"I will forever love you all," Mr Clarke said on social media.



"RIP you beautiful souls."



A fundraiser has so far raised more than $30,000 for a funeral for the Hannah and her children.



The Baxters owned a fitness business called Integr8 and are believed to have separated before Christmas.



The family was not involved in any Family Court or Federal Court proceedings.



Mr Baxter was a member of the New Zealand Warriors NRL squad in the mid-2000s but did not play a first-grade game.



Hannah was a trampolining champion.



Mr Baxter's Facebook page is covered with pictures and videos of the three children with comments like "loves them to the moon and back" and "daddy misses you all".



Six days ago a friend posted: "Chin up brother everything will work out just hang in there my bro alot of people care about you and the situation your facing."



Childhood Domestic Violence Australia CEO Tracy McLeod Howe said it was a tragedy.

