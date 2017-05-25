'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

The true horror and loss for the families and friends of those killed in the Manchester concert suicide bombing is becoming more apparent as families reveal the names of and stories behind their loved ones who died on Tuesday.

Among the dead are children, teenagers, an off-duty police officer, mothers, and family members whose heroic actions will always be remembered.

Several families have already named loved ones who were killed in the attack.

The Greater Manchester Police confirmed overnight the families of victims of the attack have been spoken to and they are doing all they can to support them.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said due to the number of victims following the devastating attack outside Ariana Grande's concert, forensic post-mortems are likely to take four or five days, after this time they will formally identify victims.

Here's what we know about 17 of the 22 victims.

Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19

Chloe and Liam, a young couple from South Shields in South Tyneside, were confirmed dead in a joint statement by their parents via Greater Manchester Police today.

"On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not," the statement reads.

Their parents said they were perfect for each other and were both "beautiful inside and out".

"Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate.

"They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51

Jane arrived at Manchester Arena with a friend, to pick up the friend's daughter just before the terror attack.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51, was a "bubbly" receptionist at South Shore Academy in Blackpool. Source: Facebook

The 51-year-old was a receptionist at Blackpool's South Shore Academy, where students and community members have laid flowers in tribute to the staff member.

"We are devastated at this sad news. Jane was a well-loved member of staff and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this terrible time," said principal, Jane Bailey in a statement.

Ms Bailey said she was a "wonderful friend and colleague," she said messages of condolences from people in the school community have all said the same things, that she was "bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous."

Tributes laid outside Blackpool's South Shore Academy for Jane Tweddle-Taylor. Source: Facebook

Jane leaves behind three daughters.

An unnamed female police officer

An off duty policewoman from Chesire was reportedly killed in the attack.

Greater Manchester Police's chief constable, Ian Hopkins reportedly confirmed that one of the victims was a serving police officer.

Her husband is critically ill, and her children were also injured in the blast, but the identity of the family are not yet known, Fairfax reports.

Michelle Kiss, 45

Michelle is from Clitheroe, Lancashire, and her daughter, Millie Kiss touched hearts around the world when she was pictured in the arms of a police officer wrapped in a coat after the bombing on Tuesday.

Michelle Kiss, 45. Source: Facebook

It has since emerged that her mother died in the blast.

Just hours earlier on Tuesday she shared a picture of Millie and a friend on Facebook writing, "Excited girlies ready to watch Ariana."

Michelle's niece, Laura Murray took to Facebook to confirm the sad news and thank everyone for support.

"We are all heartbroken."

Marcin 42, and Anjelika Klis, 40

The married couple who went to Ariana Grande's Manchester concert on Tuesday have been confirmed dead.

Husband and wife, Marcin and Anjelika Klis. Source: Facebook

Some media are reporting the couple were waiting for their daughter, Alix to leave the concert when the blast hit.

Martyn Hett, 29

Martyn is one of the latest victims to be named after friends and family launched social media appeals after not hearing from him following the bombing.

Martyn Hett, 29. Source: Facebook

Family friend, British comedian Jason Manford was one of the many appealing for help to find him in the hours and days after the bombing.

According the The Sun, the 29-year-old was due to go on the "trip of a lifetime" to America today, but sadly overnight the famous comedian confirmed his death.

Martyn, who worked in Public Relations, and had a Deirdre Barlow tattoo on his leg, spent the days leading up to the Ariana Grande concert farewelling friends before his trip.

Martyn Hett and friends at his leaving party, just days before the terror attack. Source: Facebook

"When you go on an extended holiday and make everybody act like you're emigrating for life..." He wrote on a Facebook post with photos from his farewell.

Martyn's boyfriend Russell Hayward confirmed his death on Twitter.

"We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

"I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will. xx"

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14

Sorrell is from Leeds and was at the Ariana Grande concert on Tuesday with her mother and grandmother, who are both recovering in hospital.

The 14-year-old's aunt, Stacie Healey created a fundraising campaign to offer support for the family, saying Sorrell grandmother is in a critical condition in hospital.

"She has had a 15 hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and legs, she is still not awake from this, we are a long way from home and my dad will not leave her side, he is self employed and will not work for months because my mum will be here for several weeks.

"Above all this he and my mum lost their granddaughter Sorrell in the attack," she wrote.

Nell Jones, 14

Nell was a school student at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School in Cheshire.

The head teacher at her school, Denis Oliver said in a statement that the her "devastated" family had "been searching for her since the incident in the hope they would find her being cared for in hospital."

"It is with great sadness that we reflect on the loss of Nell Jones from our school community."

She's been described as "a popular girl, always smiling," her form tutor David Wheeler said.

Nell Jones, 14. Source: Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School

"Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister, not a classmate."

Olivia Campbell, 15

The 15-year-old's family have released video of the teen singing her favourite song at her grandmother's wedding, which will be played at her funeral.

Olivia Campbell, 15, whose disappearance after the terror attack sparked an emotional UK television plea for information, has been confirmed dead. Source: Facebook

Her disappearance after the concert left family members and friends worried, sparking a worldwide social media search until her mother, Charlotte Campbell, took to Facebook to confirm her death today.

The teenager, described as pop mad, attended the concert with her best friend, and the last time her family heard from her was just before Ariana Grande took to the stage.

Her mother broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain overnight as she appealed for information regarding the whereabout of her daughter.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," Ms Campbell wrote on Facebook.

Her post has gathered thousands of comments from people sending their love and support to the family.

Alison Howe, 44

The 44-year-old mother was killed as she arrived outside Manchester Arena to pick her daughter up from the concert.

Her stepson, Jordan Howe told The Guardian he spent all of today searching for her in several Manchester hospitals.

Alison's daughter Sasha also shared photos to Facebook of her mum in the hopes of finding her.

Jordan later confirmed Alison's death in a moving Facebook post.

"They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all, she was amazing to us all.

"Love you loads Alison Howe."

Lisa Lees (left), and Alison Howe (right), were picking their teenage daughters up from Ariana Grande's concert when they were killed in the terror attack. Source: Facebook

Lisa Lees, 43

The 43-year-old mum was arriving at the concert with friend Alison Howe (above) to pick up her teenage daughter from the concert, when she was killed in the blast.

Lisa's family and friends were also looking for her all of today and overnight after she wasn't heard from after the blast.

Her daughter, Lauren Ashleigh Lees, shared a photo to Facebook of Lisa in the hopes people would help find her.

"We are really worried, still haven't heard a thing. Thank you all for your amazing support."

Lisa's brother, Lee Hunter took to Facebook later today to confirm her death.

"For those who don't know Lisa is gone but never ever forgotten. I love you Lisa I'll miss you so much."

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly Brewster died yesterday in an act of heroism.

Kelly Brewster. Source: Kelly Brewster - Facebook

Attending the concert with her sister Claire, 34 and niece Hollie Booth, 11, she was separated from the pair when the blast rang out.

Family members have told media she ran to shield her niece from the blast, but sadly died.

Kelly's uncle Paul Dryhurst said she "shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage," The Sun reports.

Hollie broke both her legs and Claire broke her jaw in the attack, grandmother Tracy Booth wrote on Facebook.

Her partner Ian John Winslow took to Facebook to inform friends and family Kelly wasn't an unidentified hospital patient, but had lost her life.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.

"Love you loads."

A friend wrote a tribute on Facebook saying "heaven gained another angel, Kelly you were a hero right down to your last moments.

"I will always remember our dinners out in champs and you giving me confidence to travel.

"I'll remember you spilling drinks down your top at the house warming party and ending up in just a vest. I'll remember you making paper games with Phoebe and 'eating is cheating'.

"We never did manage a night out on the town together but one day we will meet again and you'll have many a story to tell me over a few drinks."

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

At just eight-years-old Saffie is the youngest confirmed victim of yesterday's terror attack, and one of the youngest Brits to ever be killed in a terror attack.

Saffie Roussos, 8, died in the Manchester concert terror attack. Source: Associated Press

From Leyland Lancs, Saffie was reportedly killed after becoming separated from her mum and sister during the attack.

Saffie's school, Tarleton Community Primary in north-west England, confirmed the death of their star pupil.

Head teacher Chris Upton described her as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word".

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," he said.

It's understood Saffie's mother and sister are being treated in hospital for their wounds and may not know about her death.

Georgina Callander, 18

As well as studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, Georgina was an huge Ariana Grande fan.

The day before of her Manchester concert the 18-year-old tweeted to Grande saying: "SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

She was even able to meet the singer back in 2015.

Runshaw College issued a statement saying, "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday's Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College... Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss."

The college also said it was offering counselling and dedicated student support to help people close to Georgina.

About 1,000 people attended a vigil for Saffie and Georgina today in their home town of Tarleton, Lancashire.

Her mother Leslie wept and was seen clutching a blanket as she laid a single yellow flower on the tarmac in front of friends and family who gathered to pay their respects, The Sun reports.

Georgina was a big fan of music and film, including the show Once Upon A Time, and used to take to social media to share pictures with her idols.

John Atkinson, 26

John is being remembered as a "beautiful soul" by family and friends, who today gathered in Radcliffe, UK to pay respects.

John Atkinson, 26, is one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack. Source: Facebook: Freak Dance Radcliffe

A friend of John's took to Facebook to remember him as "an amazing individual" and someone who was always the best at giving advice.

Another friend shared a photo to Facebook today of balloons being released for John.

"Today has been one of the hardest days. Sleep tight pal.

"You were an amazingly gentle, funny friends and I am honoured to have known you."

It's understood John was leaving the Ariana Grande concert when he died from the impact of the explosion yesterday.

A fundraising page was set up today to help his family "at this tragic time".