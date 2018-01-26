 

Riots breaks out as French shoppers try to get their gets hands on discount Nutella

Source:

Twitter: Kenny Lebon

It seems the breakfast spread is quite the delicacy in France.
Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

00:12
It's annually amongst the biggest days on the Aussie calendar. But those flags …well.

Watch: Is Australia Day… NZ's Day? Channel 9 ripped over Australia Day flag blunder


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


The worst three-day heat wave in the state's history is forecast.

Woman with multiple sclerosis dies after overheating in Christchurch, sparking warning about heat from Chief Coroner

00:28
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past


00:33
The PM has responded to the #KnitForJacinda movement, saying she’d love for people to donate to others and send her a pic.

Watch: Beaming Jacinda Ardern says she's 'incredibly happy' with #KnitForJacinda online drive

The PM was all praise for Kiwis' generosity as the knitting drive grows stronger online to help disadvantaged mums and babies.


00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

The surf lifesavers at Piha Beach have been given three new utes to use this summer to assist with their rescue missions.

'Shattered' lifeguards bracing for jam-packed Auckland beaches over long weekend

It's already been a frenetic summer for lifeguards and it's expected to get busier.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Country Road, Lindis Pass in Central South Island, through the mountains on a clear winter day.

Record-nearing 40C days 'certainly a chance' early next week, MetService says

Inland South Island locations are set for baking temperatures, with clear skies and hot winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday.


 
