Riot squad on standby as Sydney braces for anti-lockdown protest

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Authorities in Sydney are on high alert this morning, as they brace for more anti-lockdown protests.

A protester hits a horse during recent protests in Sydney Source: 1 NEWS

Taxis, rideshare, and public transport services in and out of the CBD will be suspended from 9am local time, as part of a major response.

Several critical roads are also expected to be blocked off, in an attempt to stop people congregating.

More than 1400 police are being deployed, with the riot squad also on standby.

The demonstration near Town Hall just a few weeks ago turned violent, with several demonstrators arrested.

Just yesterday, an anti-lockdown figurehead was sentenced to a maximum of eight months in prison, for planning a protest this weekend, as well as breaching public health orders by travelling to Sydney from Queensland.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
Andrew Macfarlane
