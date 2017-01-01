 

Riot police swarm Istanbul city after gunman dressed as Santa Claus opens fire at nightclub

The attack left 35 dead and at least 40 injured.
01:07
Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


Firefighters on their way to a scrub fire found the Gun City store in Penrose "wide open".

Ram raid burglary at Auckland gun shop

Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

The Turkish government says it was a terror attack, with the gunman opening fire at random as up to 600 people were celebrating in the popular club.

Death toll rises to 39 after gunman opens fire at new year revellers in Istanbul nightclub

MFAT says at this stage there is no indication that any New Zealanders have been caught up in the incident.


Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.


 
