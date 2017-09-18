Riot police on streets of St Louis after peaceful protests against acquittal of ex-cop accused of killing black man

Hundreds of police officers in full riot gear were deployed in the streets of downtown St. Louis after another day of peaceful demonstrations over a former police officer's acquittal in the death of a black man gave way to property damage and dangerous encounters with officers.

The protest began at the police headquarters downtown.

Following the same pattern of the previous days, well over 1,000 people marched peacefully for several hours.

By nightfall, most had gone home.

The 100 or so demonstrators who remained grew increasingly agitated as they marched toward the core of downtown.

Along the way, they began to knock over planters, broke windows at a few shops and hotels, and scattered plastic chairs at an outdoor venue.

Things got worse when, according to police, demonstrators sprayed bottles with an unknown substance on officers. Police were still trying to determine what was in the bottles.

Soon after, buses brought in additional officers in riot gear, and police continued to search downtown deep into the night.

Police made dozens of arrests shortly before midnight when people ignored orders to disperse.