TODAY |

Rio Tinto bosses quit over destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites in WA

Source:  AAP

The head of global mining giant Rio Tinto and two other executives have resigned after an investor revolt over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in Western Australia.

Jean-Sebastien Jacques will stay on as chief executive until a successor is found Source: Getty

Jean-Sebastien Jacques will stay on as chief executive until a successor is found or until March next year, whichever comes first.

Chris Salisbury and Simon Niven will also leave the company.

Their resignations come after months of pressure and a board-led review of the destruction of Aboriginal sacred sites dating back 46,000 years.

"What happened at Juukan was wrong," Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said in a statement on today.

"We are determined to ensure the destruction of a heritage site of such exceptional archaeological and cultural significance never occurs again at a Rio Tinto operation."

Mr Thompson acknowledged a lack of individual accountability had undermined the company's ability to rebuild trust and move forward.

Environment groups were quick to welcome the three Rio Tinto resignations.

World
Australia
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, linked to Auckland church cluster
2
Fisherman captures stunning vision of giant saltwater crocodile speeding alongside boat
3
Border exception criteria loosened for skilled workers wanting to come to NZ
4
Hundreds of Warehouse staff 'absolutely devastated' as they wait to find out if they will still have a job
5
Watch: Wild punches thrown as brawl breaks out in NRL clash
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'I just watched everything burn' - Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

US election targeted by Russian hackers, Microsoft says

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial was stopped because woman developed neurological symptoms
00:20

Fire breaks out at Beirut's port just weeks after huge, deadly explosion