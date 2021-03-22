TODAY |

Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach shuts as Brazil struggles with surge in Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

One of the world's best known strips of sand has become a Covid-19 casualty.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Would-be swimmers and sunbathers were escorted off the sand in an effort to enforce social distancing. Source: Breakfast

Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana Beach has been shut down as Brazil struggles with a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.

Would-be swimmers and sunbathers were escorted off the sand in an effort to enforce social distancing measures.

“A lot of people and nobody follows social distancing - nobody. And if these people don't follow then it is necessary to have a stronger lockdown. It's for the good of everyone,” local resident Jorge de Oliveira said.

Brazil has recorded more than 290,000 deaths during the pandemic.

World
Central and South America
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:30
Travellers will have to 'beware' of getting stranded in Australia amid virus outbreak, even with bubble, Ardern says
2
Northland 'tenant from Hell' finally moves out of rental but is appealing $14,000 damages order
3
Spike in violence has Northland school principals fearing for their staff
4
New images show Pike River Recovery crew working at furthest point of mine re-entry
5
Horror Epsom stabbing a 'family harm incident', husband and wife named as victims
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Rush on Australian travel expected if trans-Tasman bubble opens
02:10

Vaccine rollout 'not exempt' from disruption as lashing rain, floods batter NSW

No new Covid-19 community cases, eight at border in last two days

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics