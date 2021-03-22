Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach shuts as Brazil struggles with surge in Covid-19 cases

One of the world's best known strips of sand has become a Covid-19 casualty.
Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana Beach has been shut down as Brazil struggles with a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.
Would-be swimmers and sunbathers were escorted off the sand in an effort to enforce social distancing measures.
“A lot of people and nobody follows social distancing - nobody. And if these people don't follow then it is necessary to have a stronger lockdown. It's for the good of everyone,” local resident Jorge de Oliveira said.
Brazil has recorded more than 290,000 deaths during the pandemic.