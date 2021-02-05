Rihanna, Greta Thunberg make headlines in India after coming out in support of farmers

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna have made headlines in India after becoming the latest public figures to come out in support of ongoing farmers' protests against new agriculture laws.

Crowds of protestors have been gathering in the India's capital of New Delhi, leading to violent clashes with police as tensions reach a boiling point, the BBC reports.

A Twitter post by Rihanna went viral on Wednesday after the singer spoke out on the issue, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs to release a statement criticising "celebrities and others" for their "neither accurate nor responsible" comments on the protests.



Thunberg, too, has received criticism after voicing her support for the farmers.



The climate activist yesterday tweeted her ongoing support for the "peaceful protest," adding, "No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest."

While the government has touted the proposed new laws as a win for farmers by allowing them to sell directly to supermarkets and online, farmer Devilal Dahiya is concerned about being potentially strongarmed by large corporations.

"We get a fixed price from the government for our crops. I'm worried once the big corporations enter the market, we have to sell at a price they want," farmer Devilal Dahiya said.

In response to the protests, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suspended the law changes for 18 months.