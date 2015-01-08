Right-wing extremism on the rise in Australia, online radicalisation blamed

Right-wing extremism has increased in Australia, with federal police seeing a rise in young people being aggressively radicalised online.

Typing at a computer Source: 1 NEWS

Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Ian McCartney confirmed there had been a higher number of investigations in the area.

"We're dealing with people that are either radicalised in the real world or radicalised online," he told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra today.

"We're finding now that in terms of right-wing extremism, that the concern for us is younger persons being radicalised very aggressively."

McCartney said Islamic-inspired terrorism continued to be the biggest threat, with Sydney and Melbourne the centres of that activity.

He did not reveal exact numbers around the rise in AFP investigations of right- wing groups, arguing it could jeopardise active matters.



"We see it as a real and ongoing threat," he said.

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess said 30 to 40 per cent of its counter-terrorism workload was related to right-wing extremism, up from 10 to 15 per cent before 2016.

Burgess noted right-wing extremists were more organised, sophisticated, ideological and active than in previous years.

He said coronavirus had reinforced conspiracy theories at the core of their ideologies.

"They see the pandemic as proof of the failure of globalisation, multiculturalism and democracy, and confirmation that societal collapse and a 'race war' are inevitable," he told the committee.

ASIO remains concerned that Islamic-linked terror is the nation's greatest threat.

"We know groups such as ISIL and al-Qaeda continue to call on their supporters to conduct terrorist attacks, in some instances with Australia specifically identified as a target," Burgess said.

The director-general said about 80 Australians who travelled to Iraq and Syria to fight or support Islamic State remained in the region.



"Some may bring back extremist ideology and enhanced battlefield capability back to Australia," he said.