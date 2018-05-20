 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


A right royal wrap up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star studded Windsor wedding

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

01:03
2
This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.

New Zealand Kowhai flower integrated into Meghan Markle's wedding veil

3
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Nine people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Waikato

00:29
4
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

5
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

The clean lines of the white dress highlighted Meghan Markle's smiling face yesterday.

00:26
Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

Watch: 'I just started crying' – Family devastated after disgusting Hawke's Bay cemetery attack leaves headstones smashed

Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

00:57
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

00:29
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game.

00:44
The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.

Royal newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception with beaming smiles

The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 