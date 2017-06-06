'Ridiculous' - Trump's spokeswoman slams claims he was picking on London mayor for being Muslim

The White House is denying that President Donald Trump is picking a fight with London's mayor - and that the president's comments are related to the mayor's Muslim faith.

For a second day Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in connection with the weekend terror attack in the city. Khan has sought to reassure Londoners that the increased police presence in the city is not a reason for alarm.

Trump is mischaracterising Khan's remarks as suggesting that people should not be concerned about terrorism. He tweeted that view yesterday and again today.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is pushing back on the suggestion that Trump is mischaracterising the mayor's comments.