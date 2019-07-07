'Ridiculous' statue of Melania Trump unveiled near hometown in Slovenia

A controversial wooden statue of US First Lady Melania Trump has been unveiled near her home town of Sevnica, in the small Alpine country of Slovenia.

Local sculptor, Ales Zupevc, working under the direction of American artist Brad Downey, built and carved the life-sized monument of Melania, but many raised their eyebrows when they saw the final look of the sculpture.

Besides the trademark light blue dress that Melania wore at her husband Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, and the posture of the sculpture with a waving hand, there is nothing else to resemble the looks of the first lady.

In the written information accompanying the exhibition, Downey suggested that the sculpture "might only be a slapstick prank".

Several local residents of Melania's home town said that the statue was "ridiculous", but many agreed that it was good for attracting tourists to this sleepy Slovenian town.

According to Jani Pirnat, curator of the Ljubljana gallery where Downey is holding an exhibition of his other work, the Melania statue represents a naïve artistic expression.