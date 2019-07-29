TODAY |

'Ridiculous' - Pauline Hanson has a go at Barnaby Joyce after he cries poor on $200k-a-year salary

AAP
More From
World
Australia

Former Australian deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce says his own struggles to make ends meet on a $200,000-plus parliamentary salary inspired him to break ranks and call for a rise in welfare payments for job-seekers.

Mr Joyce, a father of six, is supporting his estranged wife and their youngest daughter, who's in boarding school, as well as his current partner Vikki Campion and their two young sons.

The New England MP, who earns about $211,000 a year, says he's turning the heater off at night, killing his own meat, not going out for dinner and buying cheap groceries.

"It's not that I'm not getting money, it's just that it's spread so thin," he told The Courier-Mail today.

"It's just a great exercise in humility, going from deputy prime minister to watching every dollar you get."

Mr Joyce has stressed he is not "skint", but his daily cup of coffee is cause for excitement.

"So the big thrill of the day to be honest is a cup of coffee. We (he and Vikki) rarely if ever go out for dinner."

Mr Joyce has recently joined calls for an increase of the Newstart unemployment benefit, which hasn't risen beyond inflation since the mid-1990s, in the face of federal government opposition.

The payment is $555.70 a fortnight for a single person without children, or $40 a day.

"I am working out on a very, very good salary how you make two ends when you're supporting basically two families," he told Seven's Sunrise program.

"God knows how someone on $280 a week ever gets by; I don't know how they do it. It would be near impossible."

Labour's Joel Fitzgibbon said the sentiment is proof people are finding it hard to get by on Newstart under the coalition government.

"Whatever the cause of Barnaby's epiphany, it is really good he has now acknowledged that after six years under this government, people are doing it very, very tough," he said.

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson had harsher words for the MP, saying many people would want to be earning his wage.

"What a ridiculous stupid way to explain himself," she told Nine's Today program.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pauline Hanson had a lot to say as the former Deputy PM calls for an increase in welfare payments. Source: Nine
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Up to 11 people reportedly shot at festival in California
2
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Two teens suspected of killing three people in Canada.

As manhunt continues for Canadian teens suspected in triple-murder, hostile wildlife a concern, locals say
00:32
The little joey fell two metres but was spotted by a nearby golfer.

Golfer steps up to rescue baby kangaroo after two-metre plunge into golf course lake
00:30
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.

Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'

US school shooter who killed four classmates in 1998, when he was 11, dies in car crash