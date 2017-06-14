Richard Hammond shows off gnarly scar after operation following fiery car smash

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has undergone surgery on his knee after a fiery supercar crash during an event in Switzerland.

The well-known TV host was filming for an episode of The Grand Tour when he crashed off a bank while attempted a sharp corner.

He was pulled from the wreckage and flown to hospital with a fractured knee.

Hammond posted images of his x-ray following an operation on his knee, as well as an image of the stitched-up wound.

"I'm pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works," he wrote.

"It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof."