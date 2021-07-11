TODAY |

Richard Branson set to launch into space

Source:  Associated Press

Virgin Galactic is about to become the first rocket company to launch the boss to space.

Billionaire Richard Branson heads to space in Virgin Galactic flight. Source: Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson will strap into one of his sleek, shiny space planes for a brief up-and-down ride to the edge of space.

He'll join five company employees for the test flight from New Mexico.

It will be the company's fourth trip to space.

The 70-year-old founder of the Virgin Group assigned himself to his company's first full-scale space crew, jumping ahead of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos by nine days.

Bezos’ lift off is set for 21 July from West Texas.

World
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National launches campaign calling for Kiwis to have more say on Govt decisions
2
Prince Harry and Meghan awarded for only having two children
3
Newborn mauled to death by family dog in NSW
4
Labour's Louisa Wall 'traumatised' by death of Youth MP
5
Three new Covid-19 cases found at border, none in community
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Newborn mauled to death by family dog in NSW

At least 52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside

Africa suffers 'worst week' of pandemic ever, according to WHO

Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up US East Coast