Richard Branson says first commercial spaceflight 'months away'

Associated Press
Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson says his spaceship has just a few more test flights before he jumps on board for the first tourist trip.

Branson celebrated his 69th birthday at Florida's Kennedy Space Centre today during 50th anniversary celebrations for humanity's first moon landing.

He was joined by 100 other aspiring astronauts who have put down deposits to launch into space with Virgin Galactic.

Branson says three or four test flights will be conducted from New Mexico, beginning this fall, before engineers allow him to fly.

Branson insisted it would be "months" not years before his flight into space.

The Virgin Galactic owner plans to be on the flight. Source: Associated Press
