RFS denies, again, that it fired volunteer firefighter who told Aussie PM to 'get f*****'

A volunteer firefighter who blasted Australian Prime Minister on a news clip in January, says he was fired from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service over the language used in his message to Scott Morrison.

It's the second time the RFS has denied the allegations after Paul Parker's outburst went viral.

Back in January, while battling the bushfires in Nelligen, Mr Parker was filmed pulling up beside a 7 News camera crew and asking if they were from the media.

"Tell the Prime Minister to go and get f***** from Nelligan. We really enjoy doing this s***, d*******," he said.

Mr Parker was later filmed collapsed on the side of the road, overcome by exhaustion.

Shortly after the video went viral, a false petition circulated claiming Mr Parker had been suspended.

The RFS quickly denied that, saying he'd been put on rest leave due to exhaustion.

However last night, Mr Parker claimed he'd been fired from the volunteer organisation.

"Another captain from another brigade within Batemans Bay came out and I asked him the question, I said: 'What's going on?' He said: 'You're finished because of your allegations and foul language against the PM of the country while representing the RFS'," Mr Parker told Australia's The Project last night.

Mr Parker went on to say he didn't know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation.

Today, the RFS again denied that Mr Parker had been sacked.

"We can confirm Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed," it stated on its social media pages.

Since the interview aired, the hashtag #istandwithfiremanpaul has been trending on Twitter and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help buy the firefighter a beer at his local bar.

