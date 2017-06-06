Rex Tillerson denies being replaced as Secretary of State by CIA Director

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today denied that he was leaving his post to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Source: Associated Press

Asked if there was any truth to the multiple reports about him this week, Tillerson told Reuters: "None."

"People need to get better sources," he said in a brief interview at the State Department ahead of a dinner to celebrate the recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honors awards.

Tillerson said he hoped to be at the same reception a year from now.

"I'm going to be here as long as I can be effective and get something done," he said.

"We're getting a lot done."

Senior administration officials on Friday said President Donald Trump was mulling a plan to oust the top US diplomat, whose relationship with the president has been strained by Tillerson's softer line on North Korea and other policy differences.