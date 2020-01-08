TODAY |

'A revolution is alive' - Iran's leader gives fiery address after missiles target Iraqi bases with US troops

Source:  1 NEWS

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has addressed his nation tonight with a fiery message, after a series of Iran-led airstrikes targeting two air bases in Iraq with US troops.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a photo of slain general Qassem Soleimani. Source: Associated Press

In his address, Khamenei said the US may have "cut off" top general Qassem Soleimani's arm but Iran would respond by "cutting off your leg" in the region, Iranian media reports.

"We slapped them [Americans] on the face last night," Khamenei said.

Soleimani was killed last week in a US strike on Iraq, and he was buried at his hometown shortly after the retaliation attack today.

The Iraqi military has issued a statement saying a total of 22 missiles targeted the coalition bases, including two that didn't detonate.

The statement said 17 struck the Al Asad airbase and five hit a base in Irbil, northern Iraq.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Iranian TV says it was in response to the American assassination of their top military commander. Source: 1 NEWS

Previously, US military officials told local media there were 15 missiles fired and four failed to hit their targets, but 10 struck the Al Asad airbase and one hit the Irbil base.

Today Khamenei praised the slain general, calling him a "great, brave warrior" and saying with his death, "a revolution is alive".

"The corrupt presence of the US in the region should come to an end," he says.

US President Donald Trump has yet to formally address the situation, with a statement expected in the morning (local time).

However in a tweet today, he said "all is well!" and that casualty and damage assessments are ongoing.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the attacks "proportionate measures in self-defence", saying: "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

World
North America
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
Storms bring relief and danger to Australian bushfires
2
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
3
A conflict between US and Iran poses 'danger of nuclear war', Russian politician warns
4
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
5
'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq
00:24

Ukrainian aeroplane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
01:19

US police release video of 93-year-old man casually shooting apartment manager over water damage

NZ military personnel in Iraq 'as safe as they can be' after Iran missile attack on US air bases - Winston Peters