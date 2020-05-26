TODAY |

Revolt within Boris Johnson's own party calling for him to sack chief adviser over Covid-19 scandal

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

As the UK's health secretary announced rolling out the nation's new track and trace scheme overnight, it was overshadowed again by mounting calls for PM Boris Johnson to sack his top aide.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dominic Cummings drove over 400km with his wife, who had Covid-19 symptoms, so family could care for their son. Source: Associated Press

Appearing via video link, the Prime Minister defended his chief adviser after being grilled by the Liaison Committee for more than 90 minutes in his very first appearance since becoming Prime Minister last July.

He rejected any calls for chief adviser Dominic Cummings to face an inquiry after he travelled with his family 400kms northeast of England while showing coronavirus symptoms under lockdown rules.

READ MORE
British PM Boris Johnson under fire after defending chief adviser’s lockdown travel

One Labour MP asked, "You have a choice between protecting Cummings and putting the national interest first, which will it be Prime Minister?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I think my choice is the choice the British people all want us to make ... That is to lay aside the party political point-scoring and put the national interest first."

He described the row over Mr Cummings as a "political ding dong" and on a number of occasions said the country wanted to move on.

But a revolt within the Conservative Party continues to grow, with at least 44 Tory MPs publicly calling for Mr Cummings to resign or be sacked.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
2
Kensington Palace breaks silence on claims Kate Middleton is 'exhausted and trapped'
3
Lucky Lotto Powerball punter wins $7.3 million jackpot
4
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
5
Cracks starting to show in NZ's Covid-19 health response - 1 NEWS reporter in managed isolation in Auckland hotel
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kensington Palace breaks silence on claims Kate Middleton is 'exhausted and trapped'
02:18

UK governmement announces 'track and trace' scheme to help end Covid-19 lockdown
03:26

Newly redundant face of TAB Mark Stafford’s tips on how to cope with job loss

Man arrested over arson at Kyoto anime studio that killed 36 people