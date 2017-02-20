 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next week

share

Source:

Associated Press

The White House is pushing back the release of President Donald Trump's revamped refugee and immigration executive order until next week.

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.

Source: Associated Press

Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed.

Trump's original order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and pausing the entire U.S. refugee program was blocked in the courts.

The directive sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country.

The White House said it would rewrite the order to try to address some of the legal issues that arose in the legal proceedings.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Police have cordoned off two properties in Whangarei following the shooting.

Five people suffer serious injuries in shootout between Nomads and Black Power gangs in Whangarei

00:36
2
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


3
Tanami Nayler

Australian woman hurled through the air when fatally hit by drunk Kiwi driving at 150km/h

00:38
4
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection - but is it legit?

05:19
5
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi proudly telling Kiwi stories

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ