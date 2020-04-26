Reviled Melbourne driver Richard Pusey, who filmed dying police officers, jailed for 10 months

Porsche driver Richard Pusey has been jailed for 10 months for his "heartless, cruel and disgraceful actions" in filming dead and dying police officers in Melbourne and saying it was "justice".



The 42-year-old had been pulled over for speeding in his Porsche at 149km/h along the Eastern Freeway when a truck crashed into the emergency lane on April 22 last year.



Senior Constables Lynette Taylor and Kevin King, and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, died.



Pusey, who avoided injury because he'd been urinating off the side of the freeway, rebuffed witnesses' pleas to assist the officers or help shield their bodies with blankets.

Instead, he made two videos of the scene.

"Oh he's smashed. Look at that. Look at that. Lucky I went and had a piss," he said while zooming in on Const Humphris wedged between the truck and Porsche.



Pusey also walked towards the truck and said: "You c***s, I guess I'll be getting a f***ing Uber home, huh".



Zooming in on a damaged unmarked police car, he said "that is f***ing justice, absolutely amazing".



It's accepted Pusey, who has a severe personality disorder, was talking to himself and not taunting the officers.



He pleaded guilty to outraging public decency not because he filmed the scene, but on the basis of his comments.



He also admitted speeding and possessing MDMA, which he tested positive to, alongside cannabis, when pulled over by police.



Pusey was jailed for 10 months in Victoria's County Court today. The sentence includes 296 days he's already spent in custody, meaning his sentence is almost completed.



Pusey was also handed an adjourned undertaking and fined $1000.



Judge Trevor Wraight said Pusey's conduct at the scene was "heartless, cruel and disgraceful", as well as "callous and reprehensible".



"Your conduct only added to the shock and grief the families and wider community had to endure," the judge also said.

Wraight told Pusey the ongoing media coverage of the case meant "the public has demonised you".



Police and the families of the dead officers filled the court room for today's sentence.



Pusey remains in custody for unrelated matters, and is expected to apply for bail.

