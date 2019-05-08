TODAY |

Reuters Journalists freed after more than 500 days spent in Myanmar jail

AAP
Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from prison today after spending more than 500 days behind bars.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail.

    The Reuters journalists had been investigating the murders of ten Rohingya Muslims by Government soldiers. Source: BBC

    Since last month President Win Myint of Myanmar has pardoned 6,520 prisoners, including the two journalists under presdiential amnesty, which is customary around this time of the traditional New Year.

    "Although Myanmar has failed shamefully to redress the injustice of their trumped-up arrest and conviction on spurious evidence, we are relieved that their ordeal behind bars is over.

    "Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have proven their courage and fortitude, never once wavering in their claims of innocence.

    "They have long and important careers ahead of them carrying out the essential work of holding Myanmar's fledgling new government accountable and keeping their country's deserving public informed," said Suzanne Nossel, Chief Executive Officer of Pen America.

    Amal Clooney, Counsel to Reuters says the journalists' release "signals a renewed commitment to press freedom in Myanmar".

    United Nations in Myanmar applauded the release of the journalists and suggested that this is a "step towards improving the freedom of the press and a sign of the government's commitment to Myanmar's transition to democracy".

    United Nations said that they stand ready to support Myanmar in its "complex transition process".

    Reuters journalists Wa Lone, left, and Kyaw She Oo
    Reuters journalists Wa Lone, left, and Kyaw She Oo Source: Associated Press
