Returned traveller tests positive for Covid-19 after completing managed isolation stay in NSW

Source:  AAP

A precautionary health alert has been issued for a Sydney cafe and venues in the Wollongong area after a returned traveller tested positive for Covid-19 following their 14-day quarantine period.

Much like New Zealand’s recent cases, it involved a returned traveller who tested positive three days after leaving managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

Shops, a cafe and a hotel are among the venues where those who visited at around the same time should get tested immediately and self-isolate, NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday night.

The person tested positive on the 16th day after arriving, having returned two negative tests during their 14-day quarantine period, the department said.

"Test results indicate that the person has a low level of infection and their household contacts have returned negative results to date.

"Investigations to date suggest the infection was likely acquired overseas and there is no indication at this stage that there was transmission in the hotel quarantine setting."

Close contacts of the case are in self-isolation and are not associated with the venues of concern, NSW Health said.

NSW has introduced non-compulsory "day 16" testing for overseas travellers in a bid to pick up cases that might develop at the tail end of the 14-day incubation period.

South Australia said it would consider adopting NSW's approach while Victoria is also encouraging released returned travellers to take the extra test.

