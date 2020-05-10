Return capsule of China's experimental manned spaceship successfully tested

The return capsule of the trial version of China's new-generation manned spaceship was transported to the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China today.

The capsule successfully returned to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:49pm (Beijing Time) yesterday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre immediately deployed a retrieval team to transport the capsule out of the desert.

The team members craned the return capsule onto a special vehicle in order to transport it on highway.

They spent two hours fastening it on the vehicle.

"The return capsule of the experimental spacecraft is easy to be searched but hard to be transported. It is about twice the size and mass of the Shenzhou Spacecraft.

"What's more, it has high centre of mass which is easy to be toppled over due to the turbulence during transportation. So we used about 50 bolts to fix it onto a pedestal specially made for spacecraft on a flat vehicle," said Zhang Rui, commander of the searching unit on ground.

"Though what we retrieved this time is just a capsule, we shall follow strict requirements. We are making preparations for the future search and rescue work of the manned space programme."

Today, the capsule arrived at the hoisting plant of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre as scheduled.

China launched the trial version of the new spaceship without a crew by the Long March-5B carrier rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China's island province of Hainan on Wednesday.

The experimental spaceship flew in orbit for two days and 19 hours, during which it carried out series of space science and technology experiments, said CMSA.

It also tested key technologies including the heat shielding and control during its re-entry into the atmosphere, as well as multi-parachute recovery and partial reuse, CMSA said.