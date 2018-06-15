Retired tennis star Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings

Retired tennis star Boris Becker is claiming his role as a sports attache for the Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings.

Boris Becker seen in Paris during the tennis Roland Garros tournament. Source: Getty

The three-time Wimbledon champion took up that role in April. His lawyers have claimed in Britain's High Court this protects him from ongoing bankruptcy actions.

He says his role as attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs means he is covered by a 1961 convention on diplomatic relations.

His legal team says he can only be subjected to legal proceedings with the consent of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in the Central African Republic.