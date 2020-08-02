TODAY |

Restrictions on the cards as Sydney records second Covid case

Source:  AAP

Authorities have listed dozens of virus exposure sites across Sydney and regional NSW, after a new locally transmitted case was detected.

Woman wears mask while waiting to board train at Circular Quay train station, Sydney. Source: istock.com

NSW Health was also notified late last night that a household contact of the new case reported has also tested positive for Covid-19, and further venues of concern have been identified.

The case could mean NSW reintroduces restrictions ahead of the state’s school holidays.

It was recorded in the Bondi area, a man in his 60s who has worked as a driver, with an international flight crew among his passengers.

The source of his infection is still unknown, and NSW Health said that urgent investigations are underway.

The man visited a string of venues while potentially infectious, including Events Cinema at Bondi Junction for a screening of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Other potential exposure sites include Myer and David Jones in Bondi Junction, Harry's Coffee and Kitchen in Bondi Junction and cafes in Vaucluse and North Ryde.

Locations in the towns of Moree, Forbes, Dubbo, Coonabarabran have also been listed.

The government has told anyone who has recently returned from NSW to check the list of exposure sites and get tested and self-isolate if they have been to any of the listed locations.

Investigations are also underway into a potential hotel quarantine breach at Sydney's Radisson Blu hotel.

Meanwhile, NSW Health says it administered a record 17,223 Covid-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to on Tuesday, including 6048 at the vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in NSW is now 1,737,557.

