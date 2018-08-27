Restrained residents in Sydney aged care facility kept 'out of sight' of visitors

A residential aged care facility in Sydney's west told staff to make sure physically restrained residents were not easily visible to visitors because it didn't look nice, an inquiry has heard.

Counsel assisting the aged care royal commission Paul Gray yesterday showed a hearing in Sydney an email sent by Garden View Aged Care's clinical nurse educator advising staff to keep residents who needed to be restrained out of sight.

"It doesn't look nice when visitors walk in and see resident being restrained," the email said.

The facility's director of nursing, Kee Ling Lau, said she couldn't recall seeing the email despite Mr Gray showing the commission she'd forwarded it to someone else.

"I cannot explain at the moment why that is so," Ms Lau told the commission.

"If I had seen that email I would have corrected that situation."

Ms Lau, who is a registered nurse, was also questioned about physical restraint charts filled out for one of the home's residents, Terry Reeves.

She told the commission the charts were inconsistent because they were completed at the end of a shift by assistants who were "not educated".

"The (nursing assistants) do not understand what they are documenting half the time," she said.

"As long as there is some documentation there, they have satisfied their role."

The commission had earlier heard from Mr Reeve's daughter, Michelle McCulla, who said in the 10 weeks her dad lived at the Merrylands facility her family saw him restrained 30 times.

They had been advised Mr Reeves - who has dementia - would only be restrained during peak periods or as a last resort and never for long, the commission heard.

Ms McCulla recalled one visit when she saw her father in a small room with a line of chairs in which residents were restrained with lap belts.

"I crouched down in front of my father, he was asleep, he had his head on his chest, eyes closed, drooling," Ms McCulla said.

During another visit, she found her father asleep with a piece of meat lodged in his throat and he was "soiled quite badly, all the way up his back".

The distraught daughter told the inquiry her father didn't wake as she reached down his throat to pull the piece of meat out.

She was convinced nurses had given him the antipsychotic medication Risperidone, to which he didn't respond well, but the nurses assured her they hadn't.

"I was told this is what happens when they come into a home and that he is just tired," she said.

"I left that day in tears; we couldn't feed him, we couldn't wake him."