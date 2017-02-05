 

Restoring President Trump's travel ban would 'unleash chaos', court hears

Associated Press

Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court that restoring President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries would "unleash chaos again."

The filing with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came overnight after the White House said it expected the federal courts to reinstate the ban.

The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.
Source: 1 NEWS

Washington and Minnesota said their underlying lawsuit was strong and a nationwide temporary restraining order was appropriate.

If the appellate court reinstated Mr Trump's ban the states said the "ruling would reinstitute those harms, separating families, stranding our university students and faculty, and barring travel."

Kerry, Albright oppose ban

The rapid-fire legal manoeuvre by the two states were accompanied by a declaration filed by John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, former secretaries of state, along with former national security officials under President Barack Obama.

They said Mr Trump's ban would disrupt lives and cripple US counter-terrorism partnerships around the world without making the nation safer.

"It will aid ISIL's propaganda effort and serve its recruitment message by feeding into the narrative that the United States is at war with Islam," according to the six-page declaration filed in court.

"Blanket bans of certain countries or classes of people are beneath the dignity of the nation and Constitution that we each took oaths to protect," the declaration later added.

The technology industry also argued against the ban, contending it would harm their companies by making it more difficult to recruit employees. Tech giants like Apple and Google, along with Uber, filed their arguments with the court late Sunday.

The Government had told the appeals court that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States, an assertion that appeared to invoke the wider battle to come over illegal immigration.

Seven countries affected

Mr Trump's order applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — Muslim-majority countries that the administration said raise terrorism concerns.

The State Department said last week that as many as 60,000 foreigners from those seven countries had had their visas cancelled. After Robart's decision, the department reversed course and said they could travel to the US if they had a valid visa.

The department also advised refugee aid agencies that refugees set to travel before Trump signed his order would now be allowed in.

The Homeland Security Department no longer was directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by Mr Trump's order from boarding US-bound planes. The agency said it had "suspended any and all actions" related to putting in place Trump's order.


