TODAY |

Restorers in France remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding

Source:  Associated Press

Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said today.

Evening falls as firefighters tackle the blaze at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Source: Associated Press

The removal of the 200 tonnes of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flames could be seen from the roof of the famed piece of architecture. Source: Breakfast

The scaffolding previously installed resisted collapse, “but was deformed by the heat of the fire” Notre Dame restoration officials said in a communique.

World
UK and Europe
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scores of pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins dead after Chatham Islands stranding
2
'America is back, ready to lead the world' — Biden signals dramatic shift in US policies
3
Transgender woman in US prison for males sues officials over alleged sexual assaults
4
Joe Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania presidential vote after Trump's legal challenges fall flat
5
'Suspected' Covid-19 case visited Resene paint store in Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Newborn baby abducted from Queensland hospital

Samoan PM says nation's first Covid-19 case continues to return positive and negative results
01:31

Qantas boss wants vaccine passport for travellers

Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staffer catches Covid-19