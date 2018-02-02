 

Restaurant owner arrested after customer found cocaine in cheese sticks order

A US restaurant owner in Indiana has been arrested on felony charges after staff accidentally gave the owner's cocaine to a customer.

The whole ordeal was captured on CCTV footage, which shows the woman losing it after staff gave away her cocaine that was allegedly in a styrofoam cup.

Restaurant owner Carrie Lynn Demoff, 50, is seen placing the styrofoam cup on the bench in the kitchen. The cup was then accidentally given to a customer with her cheese sticks order.

The footage shows a man who entered the restaurant and walked straight to the kitchen entrance counting cash from his wallet. 

This was then followed by the owner getting upset, allegedly because she couldn't locate the drugs.

The woman who found the cocaine contacted the police said someone at the restaurant called to ask her to bring the cheese sticks back to the restaurant.

Demoff has since been arrested on charges of attempted dealing of cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance.

