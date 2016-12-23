Restaurant fire sees 140 buildings destroyed in coastal Japanese town

Around 140 buildings caught fire in northern city of Itoigawa, prompting authorities to evacuate local residents from the area.

Flames blazed through the shopping area after fire broke out at a restaurant during the morning, according to the local fire department.

Officials says around 140 buildings and houses had caught fire and that the tally could rise as fire continued to spread.

An Itoigawa city official said evacuation advisories had been issued for 273 households, totalling 586 people.