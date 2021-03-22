TODAY |

Residents of at least two NSW towns forced to evacuate after floods trigger sewage overflow

Source:  AAP

Residents of at least two towns on the NSW mid north coast have been forced to evacuate because of overflowing sewage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The flood zones stretch all the way down the Australian state’s coast. Source: 1 NEWS

The evacuations in Grassy Head and Stuarts Point, near Nambucca Heads, are the latest triggered by the floods of the past week.

Some 32 residents in Grassy Head were given gumboots by Fire and Rescue NSW around 8pm yesterday and required to leave their homes.

They then decontaminated in a foot-bath and were taken by bus to Yarrahapinni Adventist Youth Centre.

About an hour later, the Local Emergency Operations Controller issued an evacuation order for Stuarts Point, a 10 minute drive south.

Septic systems overflowed into yards and streets, impacting 45 homes, police say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The mid north coast is under evacuation orders as the Haweksbury River is expected to burst its banks. Source: Nine

The overflow was thanks to rising groundwater.

There's a health risk from faecal matter and bacteria in the discharge, NSW Health says.

SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said a number of bulletins had been issued to crews with regards to safety and reminding them they needed to take precautions.

"Of course it is something that we actually train for and don't wait for when we are in this scenario," he told ABC TV.

"We are working closely with health and other agencies to advise the community where we can what needs to be done and what precautions they should also be taking."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The extreme weather is expected to last until at least Thursday. Source: Nine

Cars parked in the affected area are not allowed to be moved.

The evacuation order could last seven to 10 days, police say.

Austin said efforts were being made to get people back into properties as quickly but as safely as possible.

He also said many residents along the state's coast had starting piling belongings out for collection because they'd been completely ruined as water had gone through properties.

"So whilst the response phase may be slowly winding down, there is still a significant body of work to do in terms of the recovery effort to come," he said.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man has jaw dislocated in 'cowardly attack' after stopping to help man signalling for help in Otago
2
'We belong here' — Hundreds march against Asian discrimination in Auckland
3
Chiefs snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Hamilton thriller
4
Earth safe from 'poster child for hazardous asteroids' for 100 years
5
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Maritime traffic jam grows to over 200 vessels outside blocked Suez Canal

China outlines Covid-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

Bindi Irwin and husband welcome baby girl, whose name pays tribute to late Steve Irwin
00:28

Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after trains crash in Egypt