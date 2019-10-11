Residents and rugby fans told to hunker down as typhoon forecast to slam Japan with up to two feet of rain

A powerful typhoon was forecast to bring over half a metre of rain and damaging winds to the Tokyo area this weekend, and Japan's Government warned people today to stockpile supplies and evacuate before it's too dangerous.

The Rugby World Cup and other events were canceled for Saturday, and flights and train services halted.

"In order to protect your own life and your loved ones, please try to start evacuating early before it gets dark and the storm becomes powerful," Meteorological Agency forecast department chief Yasushi Kajihara told a news conference.

Kajihara said Typhoon Hagibis resembled a typhoon that hit the Tokyo region in 1958 with heavy rains and left a half-million houses flooded. More than 1200 people died in that storm.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet is to hold a disaster management meeting later today.

"The government is doing the utmost to prepare for the approaching typhoon," disaster management minister Ryota Takeda told reporters, and urged people to prepare early and obtain food and water.

Economy Minister Isshu Sugawara urged hospitals and other public facilities to check their backup power.

Typhoon Hagibis was in the Pacific advancing north-northwestward toward Japan's main island. Its winds were blowing 180 kilometres per hour with gusts to 250 kilometres per hour, the weather agency said. It's expected to weaken before landfall tomorrow.

Up to 800 millimeters of rain was forecast south and west of Tokyo, while the capital region may see 600 mm of rain from Saturday morning to Sunday morning. It's forecast to pass out to sea by Sunday afternoon.

The storm is expected to disrupt sports and holiday events on the three-day weekend that includes Sports Day on Monday. Two Rugby World Cup matches — England versus France, and New Zealand vs. Italy — that were to be played Saturday were canceled. Qualifying for a Formula One auto racing in Suzuka was pushed to Sunday. And the Defense Ministry cut a three-day annual navy review to just Monday.

All Nippon Airways grounded all domestic flights Saturday at Tokyo's Haneda and Narita international airports, while Japan Airlines has canceled all but early morning flights at Tokyo airports.

Central Japan Railway Co. said it will cancel all bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka except for several early Saturday trains connecting Nagoya and Osaka in the west.

A man watches the weather forecast in Tokyo. Japan's weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend. Source: Associated Press

Residents in Tokyo were starting to stock up on bottled water, cup noodles and other food.

The typhoon is spreading fear especially in Chiba, near Tokyo, which was hit by Typhoon Faxai last month and where homes still have damage.