 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards hang on during a storm

Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals

Tropical lizards have a stick-to-itiveness in high wind that puts TV weather reporters to shame. Now we know why, thanks in part to a high-powered leaf blower.

In the US hurricanes Irma and Maria put a group of little tree-hugging lizards to the test, and scientists were perfectly positioned to see which reptiles survived and why.

Then, Harvard researchers cranked up the leaf blower to observe just how 47 of the Caribbean critters held onto a wooden rod.

Under tropical storm-force winds, the lizards lounged. As the wind speed cranked up, they still held on, although it got tougher.

Even at 164 kph, the lizards grasped the pole with two clingy front feet while their tails and back legs flapped in the wind like a flag.

"All the lizard needs is an inside out umbrella and the image would be perfect," study lead author Colin Donihue said.

But there's only so much a little lizard can take. At 174 kph, it was flying lizard time.

Don't worry. No lizard was harmed in the lab test.

"They do go flying in the air, but it is softly into the net and everybody was returned back home" unharmed, said Donihue, a Harvard evolutionary biologist.

The lizards' secret weapon to surviving hurricanes? The survivors had 6 to 9 percent bigger toe pads, significantly longer front limbs and smaller back limbs, compared with the population before the storm, according to a study in Wednesday's journal Nature.

The study is the first to show natural selection due to hurricane, Donihue said.

In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo provided by Colin Donihue, According to a study in the Wednesday, July 25, 2018 edition of the journal Nature, lizards who survived 2017’s Hurricanes Irma and Maria had 6 to 9 percent bigger toe pads, significantly longer front limbs and smaller back limbs, compared with the population before the storms. (Colin Donihue via AP)
An anoles lizard hangs onto a pole during a simulated wind experiment in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Boat fire from possible explosion leaves one person seriously injured in Auckland
2

LIVE: Crusaders push lead out to intimidating margin after scoring early in second half
3

Flight attendants help stop alleged human trafficking en route to Hawaii
4

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
5

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

MORE FROM
World
MORE
It comes as the President’s own Director of National Intelligence warned of Russian meddling.

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape
Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.

'Demi doesn't want to die'- Friend tells how pop star will enter rehab straight after hospital
00:32
Sky-watchers around the world have been treated to the longest lunar eclipse this century.

The moment the moon turned blood red
00:44
At least 65 homes have been razed while thousands of people have been evacuated.

Massive Northern California wildfire kills second firefighter

Protected leopard seal shot dead on Northland beach

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Animals

A protected leopard seal has been shot dead on a beach in Northland.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said it was shot in the face, likely with a rifle, near Glinks Gully Beach, just outside of Dargaville.

A member of the public who spotted the seal sunbathing found it dead when he returned the next day to check on it.

The seal is being lifted off the beach today for a post-mortem.

Seals are protected under the Wildlife Act and harming them can result in two years in prison or a quarter of a million dollar fine.

DOC and police are investigating.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders push lead out to intimidating margin after scoring early in second half

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Survivors of Florida school shooting embrace Kiwi way of life on New Zealand trip

Aussie media claims that Iran bombing imminent are 'fiction' says US Secretary of Defence

AAP
Topics
World
Politics
North America

US Defence Secretary General James Mattis has dismissed as "fiction" an Australian media report claiming American forces were prepared to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities as early as next month.

A bewildered Mr Mattis was quizzed by US reporters in Washington DC today about the ABC report.

The "exclusive" report quoted unnamed senior Australian government figures and claimed Australian defence facilities would likely play a role in identifying targets in Iran.

"I have no idea where the Australian news people got that information," Mr Mattis told reporters.

"I'm confident it is not something that's being considered right now, and I think it's a complete - frankly, it's - it's fiction.

"It's the best I can give you."

Mr Mattis' press conference today opened with a question about the Australian news report.

"Can you assure the American people that the US is not preparing military strikes against Iran?" the reporter asked.

The report came after Mr Mattis and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop earlier in the week in California for annual AUSMIN talks.

It also followed heated words exchanged on Twitter and in Iranian news reports between US President Donald Trump and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also said he had "no reason" to believe the ABC report was true.

Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis speaks to reporters at the Pentagon. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America