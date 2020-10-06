Researchers tag massive 1.6 tonne great white shark dubbed Queen of the Ocean

Researchers have discovered a massive great white shark off the Nova Scotian coast in Canada which weighs in at 1.6 tonnes and measuring just over five metres in length.

Scientists from the not for profit organisation, OCEARCH, found the female great white while tagging the species for research purposes.

The team labelled the shark the "Queen of the Ocean", naming her Nukumi.

"We named her 'Nukumi', pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people," OCEARCH wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.