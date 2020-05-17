Researchers investigate whether dogs can sniff out Covid-19

Can dogs sniff out Covid-19? That's the question researchers in the UK are trying to answer.

Medical detection dogs are already used to detect odours of certain cancers, malaria and Parkinson’s disease but will now be put on to the scent of Covid-19, the BBC reports.

It's hoped the dogs will be able to detect coronavirus before people show symptoms of it.

The trial, led by Durham University, explores whether the dogs can spot the virus in humans before symptoms appear.

Similar trials are also underway in France and the US.

The team collect odour samples for different medical conditions, which are then put onto metal stands along with other scents from people who aren't infected with the virus.

When the dog can tell the odour is from an infected person, it gets a treat.

By being rewarded every time, it learns to associate that specific smell with a treat so will sniff it out again.

They're also able to detect subtle changes in temperature of the skin, so could potentially tell if someone has a fever.

If the trials using coronavirus samples are successful, the team of six dogs will begin working within four to six weeks.