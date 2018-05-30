 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Research hints at 'major breakthrough' in fight against deadly brain cancer

share

Source:

AAP

Australia's peak organisation for brain cancer research has been buoyed by a "promising" vaccine that could add years to the lives of people with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Doctor and patient using digital tablet

Brain images (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The treatment for people with glioblastoma works by using the immune cells of patients to target their tumour.

Early findings from an 11-year international clinical trial involving more than 300 sufferers worldwide, released today, show those given the vaccine are living longer than expected.

The international researchers says the results hint at a "major breakthrough" in the treatment of glioblastoma, which is the most common and deadly form of brain cancer.

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation chief executive Michelle Stewart says once the results are confirmed they will begin work to get access to the treatment for people living with GBM in Australia.

However, Ms Stewart is urging caution until the final data is released because the results "may get better or worse".

The standard treatment for glioblastoma is surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The current median survival for GBM in Australia is just 15 months.

Of the 331 patients with glioblastoma who took part in the trial, 232 were injected regularly with immunotherapy vaccine DCVax in addition to standard care, while the remaining group were given a placebo.

Published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, released today, the interim results showed patients involved in the trial survived for more than 23 months on average after surgery.

Almost one-third lived for an average of 40.5 months, the authors said.

"These results, if confirmed when the final analysis is complete, are very encouraging," Ms Stewart said.

"This therapy could have the potential to change the outlook for many patients with GBM, who currently have very few options."

Related

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:55
1
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:41
2
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

01:57
3
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

4
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

00:21
5
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

Overhaul of New Zealand's water system in the pipeline

Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato psychologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

00:28
Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 