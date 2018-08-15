Rescuers work at site of deadly Italy bridge which collapsed during violent storm

Associated Press
A child has been hospitalised in a serious condition after being struck by a car in Wellington this morning.
The crash occurred between Mark Avenue amd Cara Crescent, Paparangi, around 9.50am.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
Cordons are in place at the scene of the incident.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.
A nurse charged over the deaths of two babies shortly after they were vaccinated in Samoa has been granted bail.
The woman, who has not been named, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, negligence and conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.
She's set to appear again in Samoa's Supreme Court later this month. RNZ reports she has been released on bail.
Both of the infants died quickly after being immunised for measles, mumps and rubella at Safotu District Hospital, in Savai'i, in early July.
Senior health officials say there's no issue with the vaccine and have been working with the World Health Organisation since the babies' deaths to rebuild public confidence.