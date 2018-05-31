 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rescuers unable to find tangled humpback whale near Sydney

share

Source:

AAP

There's been no sign of a humpback whale seen tangled in rope off Sydney for more than a day after weather conditions forced search crews to call off their mission.

A juvenile humpback whale entangled in ropes off Sydney

A juvenile humpback whale entangled in ropes off Sydney.

Source: Whale Watch Sydney

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said finding the sub-adult mammal had been "like trying to find a needle in a haystack" after it was first spotted by a whale-watching boat on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from that vessel managed for cut some of the ropes off but had to leave before the animal was entirely free due to fading light.

Its last known position was about 4km off Bondi Beach, but there's been no sign of the humpback since, despite an extensive search that included helicopter patrols as far north as the state's Central Coast.

Dozens off passengers were on the Whale Watching Sydney vessel as the drama unfolded.
Source: ABC Australia

The search was called off on Wednesday after rough conditions made observations virtually impossible.

A NPWS spokesman said a decision on whether to attempt further searches on Thursday would be weather-dependent, however crews remain ready to mobilise quickly in case anyone spots the whale.

Related

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:17
1
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:47
2
Bailyn Sullivan blitzed the Japanese defenders in the first spell on day one of the Rugby Championship U20s tournament.

Japan no match for Baby Blacks as NZ start World Rugby U20s championship campaign with emphatic victory

02:48
3
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse coach Anthony Peden, who stepped down today, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

00:28
4
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

00:52
5
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

02:12
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

Prayer Ready, 14, died in 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

02:01
Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


01:38

Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 