Rescuers search for missing students believed trapped by flooding in cave in Thailand

Search and rescue teams are looking for a dozen members of a youth soccer team who are missing and believed to be trapped in a cave in northern Thailand.

Police said today local authorities, police and rescue workers were working with divers to look for 12 boys, ages 11-15, and their coach, who are believed to have entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province Sunday.

Television footage showed pictures of bikes and backpacks left at the cave entrance.

The group were apparently trapped when a heavy rainstorm flooded a stream at the cave's entrance.