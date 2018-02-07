 

Rescuers racing to reach people trapped in buildings after large earthquake in Taiwan

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

At least four people have died and more than 140 people are still missing.
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.

Death toll rises to four, more than 140 people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

Dozens were critically injured in the shake overnight.

