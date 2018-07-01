 

Rescuers pull deaf puppy from 50ft hole in Alabama

Toffee fell into the inches-wide space last week.
Source: Associated Press

Government release eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


2
A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

00:17
3
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

01:49
4
The payment is one of several new policies coming into force on Sunday as part of the Government's Families Package.

Expectant parents set for an extra delivery - a cash bonus from the Government

5

Heavy rain, gales, possible thunderstorms expected for central and southern parts of the country

00:56
Trump's immigration policy is "sinful", Rev Al Sharpton tells New York protesters

'We are not going to let you take these children' - Thousands march across the US protesting Trump's immigration policies

The largest crowd gathered in a park across from the White House.

00:14
Edinson Cavani's double sent Uruguay to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

Uruguay advance to quarter-final, send Portugal and Ronaldo home after France eliminate Messi, Argentina

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.


 
