Rescuers pull 300 migrants from boats off the Libyan coast

Rescuers have pulled nearly 300 people from two rubber boats in waters off the Libyan coast today and are still looking for 100 more believed to be on a another boat missing since Monday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands fleeing violence or looking for better opportunities in Europe have already taken to the sea this month, braving the winter weather.

Many more are expected as temperatures rise.

The UN refugee agency says that 247 people are known to have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean so far in January.

Rescuers from the Spanish organisation Proactiva Open Arms found today's boats traveling 40 kilometres north of Sabratha, in the Libyan cost.