TODAY |

Rescuers free humpback whale calf from netting at Sydney beach as nervous mum watches

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Animals
Conservation

A humpback whale calf tangled in shark netting in waters off Sydney's northern beaches has been freed by rescuers.

A spokesman for National Parks and Wildlife Services Whale Disentanglement crew congratulated rescuers and said the whale was expected to continue its journey south.

The calf was first reported to authorities earlier this week after it was spotted off beaches in northern NSW, but rescuers had lost sight of the animal.

ORRCA spokeswoman Jacqueline O'Neill today said the tired and distressed calf, which has been swimming south alongside its mother, was spotted again overnight in waters off Sydney.

The calf appeared to have swallowed part of the net, which had then wrapped around its body.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The whale’s mother watched on as rescuers freed her calf from the netting. Source: ABC Australia
More From
World
Australia
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
2
Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road
3
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
Students occupy Auckland Uni building, calling for vice chancellor's resignation over white supremacy on campus
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Mahatma Gandhi's ashes stolen on 150th anniversary of his birth

Banksy painting fetches record NZ$19 million at London auction

Casino to pay $1.2 billion to families of 58 people killed in Las Vegas shooting

US-Europe dispute threatens main artery of world trade