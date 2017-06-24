 

Rescuers frantically search for survivors after landslide crashes into houses in China, with 100 feared dead

Source:

Associated Press

A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.

It fell onto the village of Xinmo, blocking a two kilometre section of river.
Source: Twitter/China News

The government of Mao county in Sichuan province says the landslide from a mountain fell onto the village of Xinmo at about 6am Saturday (local time). It blocked a two kilometre section of river. 

The county government's website says search and rescue efforts are under way.

Photos posted on the site showed piles of rubble and large rocks and emergency responders helping a woman by the road.

