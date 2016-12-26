Rescuers find flight recorder from deadly Russian military plane crash

Russia's defence ministry says rescue teams have found a flight recorder from the plane that crashed into the Black Sea.

The ministry said in a statement that the flight recorder was found a mile from the shore today.

State television showed footage of rescue workers on an inflatable boat carrying a container with a bright orange object covered in water.

All 92 people aboard the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died yesterday when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.