Rescuers find 60 survivors after residential building collapses in India

Rescuers found one dead body and pulled out nearly 60 survivors from a collapsed residential building in central India, an official said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Workers were still looking for more than 20 people feared trapped in the rubble of the five-story building that collapsed last night, senior official Nidhi Chaudhari said. It occurred in Mahad, about 170 kilometres from India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the central state of Maharashtra.

Dozens of rescuers from the National Disaster Relief Force worked overnight with tools to pry apart the debris, Chaudhari said. Some of the grievously injured extracted from the wreckage were hospitalised, she said.

The building had more than 40 apartments and authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse. Chaudhari said an investigation was ordered.

A video shared on social media late last night showed a group of men on top of the collapsed building removing debris by hand while dozens of onlookers watched.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the collapse was tragic and that he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”